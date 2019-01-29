Ghoul’s night out

Posted on January 29, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

So the daughter is like 18 years old but literally so mature and totally in love and wants to get married but her parents are like complete monsters about it. No really, literally, monsters — Morticia and Gomez Addams, as in the “The Addams Family Musical.”

The creepy, kooky and funny Broadway hit is the spring musical at Sonoma Valley High School, running February 1-3 and 8-10. Directed by Jane Martin and Janine Duma, the show features: Luis Contreras as the patriarch Gomez: Ava Rognlien and Ivy MacNeil Blackwood, double cast as Morticia; Claire McNairy and Andie Raffaini, as Wednesday, the bride-to-be; and Marcus Coles and Ivy O’Donnell, and as the ‘normal’ boyfriend.

Anthony Caetano and Michael Smilardi play Uncle Fester; Anthony Fanara and Alex Laurence are Pugsley; and Maddie Welsome is grandma.

Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. SVHS Little Theatre. $5-$10 at the door, or in advance at Reader’s Books and Pharmaca in Sonoma.