Posted on January 29, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Back in 1975, people bought rocks as pets, leisure suits were a thing and the rock band Queen had a huge, unlikely hit with an operatic opus that was six minutes long. It was a strange time. Yet, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” perseveres, thanks to the Oscar-nominated movie.



It screens Monday, February 4, as a sing-along event at the Sebastiani Theatre. The epic Live Aid concert scene — white tank-tops optional — should be particularly killer. 7 p.m. $11. 476 First St. E. Sebastianitheatre.com.