Sampling the rich history of See’s Candy

Posted on January 30, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The history of See’s Candy goes back way further than that time you at ate half a box at your grandmother’s house. Actually, the legendary treat dates to 1921 and the very first See’s Candy shop, a true family operation, in Los Angeles.

At a talk on Friday, February 1, See’s rich (and chocolatey) history is shared by Stephanie Edgerton, who will offer samples along with delicious trivia, like how the company is now owned by Warren Buffet (rich history, indeed).

See’s Valentines candy will be sold onsite to raise money for the Vintage House. Free. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Vintagehouse.org.