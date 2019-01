Super carbo load

Posted on January 30, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The spread at this Super Bowl Sunday Pancake Breakfast (note the football pun) includes hearty organic goodness, coffee, juice and lots more. Plus, a look at the new kitchen, lots of community camaraderie, and perhaps a friendly wager on the big game.

Sunday, February 3. 9 to 11:30 a.m., so plenty of time to fuel up before the afternoon kickoff (or a good movie). $6-$12, six and under eat free. Springs Community Hall, 18627 Sonoma Highway.