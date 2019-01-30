Three fun family outings this weekend

On Saturday, February 2:

Storyteller Kirk Waller

Stories and songs that explore Africa and African American culture and history, from the engaging and talented Kirk Waller. A free event for children ages five and up, and their families, at the Sonoma Valley Library. Free. 11 a.m p.m. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W, Napa St.

Making Cornhusk Dolls

A creative hands-on session (about 40 minutes) with materials, and a bit of history, provided. For ages eight and up. Free. 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Sonoma Mission, 114 E. Spain St. 707.938.9560.

Sunday, February 3:

Exploring Seasonal Marshlands

Natural wetlands and vernal ponds – right in the heart of Sonoma! With rainy weather, the open park space near the Vallejo Home teams with plant and aquatic life. A free, roving program runs continuously noon to 3 p.m. Wear your waterproof boots or shoes, and look for the State Park vehicle with a green flag along the bike path. 363 Third St W. 707.938.9547.