Three fun family outings this weekend

Posted on January 30, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Saturday, February 2:

kirkStoryteller Kirk Waller

Stories and songs that explore Africa and African American culture and history, from the engaging and talented Kirk Waller. A free event for children ages five and up, and their families, at the Sonoma Valley Library. Free. 11 a.m p.m. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W, Napa St. 

 

Corn dollMaking Cornhusk Dolls  

A creative hands-on session (about 40 minutes) with materials, and a bit of history, provided. For ages eight and up. Free. 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Sonoma Mission, 114 E. Spain St. 707.938.9560.

Sunday, February 3: 

Exploring Seasonal Marshlands

Natural wetlands and vernal ponds – right in the heart of Sonoma! With rainy weather, the open park space near the Vallejo Home teams with plant and aquatic life. A free, roving program runs continuously noon to  3 p.m. Wear your waterproof boots or shoes, and look for the State Park vehicle with a green flag along the bike path. 363 Third St W. 707.938.9547.

 

