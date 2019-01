Chinese New Year ceremony at Quarryhill

Posted on January 31, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Quarryhill Botanical Gardens welcome the Chinese New Year with tea, candy and red envelope giveaways, a stroll through the garden, and an incense ceremony at the Wishing Tree, a Ginkgo grown from seed collected in the wilds of China. Tuesday, February 5,

With 200 million year history, the Ginkgo tree is a symbol of resilience, strength, hope, and peace. 1 to 3 p.m. 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. 707.996.3166. Quarryhill.org.