Fruitful discussion

Posted on February 2, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Never put off until tomorrow what you can prune today. On Saturday, February 9, Sonoma Master Gardeners present a workshop on caring for fruit trees, led by Steve Ehrmann.

When and how to prune, considerations on rootstock, the value of the mulch and drip irrigation, pest control… in short, smart planning that, come summer, will bear serious fruit.

Free. 10:30 a.m. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W, Napa St. Sonomalibrary.org.