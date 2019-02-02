Seeing the light at Sonoma’s First Baptist Church

Posted on February 2, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Faithfully restored to their historic glory, the distinctive-stained glass windows of Sonoma’s First Baptist Church are reinstalled after an extensive restoration project.

The church, a recognized historical monument, was originally built as a Methodist congregation in 1851. The windows came about 5o years later.

In 1903, James McMakin secured the hand-cut windows from the First Methodist Church (now Glide Memorial) of San Francisco. Imported from Europe, the windows were spared destruction from the 1906 earthquake.

First Baptist acquired the current property on First St East in 1952.

The windows were restored by Great Panes Architectural Glass Art in Calistoga. A dedication for the windows was held on Sunday, January 27.