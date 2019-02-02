Archives

Seeing the light at Sonoma’s First Baptist Church

Posted on February 2, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Faithfully restored to their historic glory, the distinctive-stained glass windows of Sonoma’s First Baptist Church are reinstalled after an extensive restoration project.

The church, a recognized historical monument, was originally built as a Methodist congregation in 1851. The windows came about 5o years later.

In 1903, James McMakin secured the hand-cut windows from the First Methodist Church (now Glide Memorial) of San Francisco. Imported from Europe, the windows were spared destruction from the 1906 earthquake.

windows_oldFirst Baptist acquired the current property on First St East in 1952.

The windows were restored by Great Panes Architectural Glass Art in Calistoga. A dedication for the windows was held on Sunday, January 27.

