A four-hanky ‘Affair’

Posted on February 5, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A man and a woman meet elegant on a cruise ship, over-dress for dinner, drink pink champagne, flirt in that suave, 1957 kind of way, and fall in love. But it’s complicated, them being so Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr and all. So they agree to meet, after disengaging current love interests and bothersome fiancees, in six months atop the Empire State Building.

Right there, An Affair to Remember makes the all-time Most Romantic Film list. But grab your hankies, because a tragic twist leads to an relentlessly emotional ending — one of Hollywood’s most epic weepfests, with a haunting theme song to match.

Monday, February 18. $10. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, 472 First St. E. .