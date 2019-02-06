Benefit concert for Nat and Larry

Posted on February 6, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Nat Aslaksen and Larry Ginesi have been an instrumental part of the local music scene, staging and producing concerts and events of all types. In November, tragedy struck, as fire ripped through their Eighth Street East warehouse spaces. Aslaksen lost his sound equipment, and Ginesi’s lighting business was destroyed.

On Friday, February 15, the local musical community gathers for “An Evening of Love for Nat and Larry – Sonoma’s Own Fire Relief Benefit” at Andrews Hall.

Headlining the event is T-Luke and The Tight Suits (above) and The Sean Carscadden Trio, with special guest Dave Aguilar. Long Story Short will open the show, followed by the Sonoma Sound Syndicate.

A segment of Live Band Karaoke will feature guest vocalists: Shelia Whitney, Anne Peterson, Rebekah Lurtz, Sue Albano, Max Schmitt, Jodi Stevens, Jon Williams, Ed Dufault, Mark Dennis and the singing group Voices in my Head.

Magician Tobias Weinberger adds a mystical touch with inscrutable acts of daring.

The event will take place inside The Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community

Center, 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma. The doors open at 6 p.m. Food will be prepared by Isa.

Harvey’s Donuts will also be available. Food, wine, beer and beverages will be available for

purchase. A silent auction will be offered.

Tickets are $20 to $150, sliding scale. The event is produced by Extrordinaire Media in conjunction with Sonoma Arts Live and the Sonoma Community Center.