Posted on February 6, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Writers Workshop riffs on Valentine’s Day with a poetry jam at Sonoma’s Bump Cellars on February 14.

Featured wordsmiths and include Karen Hess, AJ Petersen, Jonah Raskin, Lisa Summers, Stacey Tuel, and MC Daedalus Howell. Steve Shain plays stand-up bass and Steve Della Maggiora plays accordion.

There will be wine and canoodling, 6:30 to 8:30, in homage to lusty Walt Whitman. 521 Broadway.