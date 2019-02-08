Pairing wine with… Girl Scout cookies

Posted on February 8, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Pairing wine with food, even dessert — sure. But have you ever considered matching different wine varietals with Girl Scout Cookies? Sonoma winegrower Tom Meadowcroft has.

“Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils – they’re all even tastier when paired with wine,” Meadowcroft says. He’ll prove it with a flight of four wine/cookie combos on Saturday, February 23.

“We are pairing the Toffee-tastic cookie with our Los Carneros Chardonnay for an amazing combination,” he says, confidently eschewing the standard accompaniment, milk. “Try the caramel and toasted coconut Samoas with our All She Wrote Port for a decadent treat.”

Each flight is $20 at the Meadowcroft Tasting Room, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Cornerstone Sonoma Marketplace. For information or to make reservations, please call 707-934-4090 .

Where to find Girl Scout Cookies in your neighborhood.