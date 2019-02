Rhapsody redux

Posted on February 8, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sebastiani Theatre’s sing-along screening of “Bohemian Rhapsody” last week was a packed-house success. So they’re rewinding the film and getting the band back together for an encore, on Sunday, February 17.

7 p.m. $11. 476 First St. E. Sebastianitheatre.com.