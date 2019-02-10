Animals of Lyon Ranch visit the Library

Come to the library and check out… live animals? For over 20 years Lyon Ranch has been retraining abused and neglected animals for animal assisted therapy programs. In that time, their creatures have touched the hearts and lives of countless people.

On Saturday, February 23, kids can meet five different species from three different continents, representing this unusual and exciting education program. Children ages 3 and older and their families. Free. 11 a.m. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W, Napa St. Sonomalibrary.org.