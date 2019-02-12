Collins to be ‘sworn in’ as Sonoma’s honorary mayor

A reception honoring Karen Collins, the City of Sonoma 2019 Alcaldessa, will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Ramekins Culinary School, Events & Inn, 450 W Spain Street, in Sonoma beginning at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend and celebrate Collins’ work on behalf of the community.
Reservations, though not required, are much appreciated. There is no charge to attend the event; however, donations of $10 are kindly suggested at the door.
For additional information, contact City Clerk Rebekah Barr at City Hall (707) 933-2216.