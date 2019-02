Developing story

Posted on February 13, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

An 11-unit apartment development at 840 Napa Street in Sonoma is well on its way to completion as six detached buildings rise on the one-acre parcel. The adjacent structures face west on a new lane running between Napa and Spain Streets.

The project, as proposed by owner Mike Rabbit and architect Victor Confotri, was approved by the city in late 2014. The lot had been a vacant grassland with one house, which was demolished to make way for the new construction.