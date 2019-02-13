Sebastiani Theatre puts on Oscar shorts

Posted on February 13, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s funny, a bit sad and ultimately heartwarming, and it all happens in about 10 minutes. The Pixar film Bao, in which a sad Chinese mother is captivated by a dumpling that suddenly comes to life, is just one of five animated short films nominated for an Oscar this year.

The Sebastiani Theatre presents all the short films each of the three Academy Award categories. The program of five documentary nominees screens February 15 at 7:15 p.m. and repeats on Feb. 19 at 7:15. The Live Action group shows Feb. 16 (and again Feb. 21 at 2:45 p.m.). Animated rolls three time: Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.; Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.; and Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Where else can you see five Best Film nominees in less than an hour? Sebastianitheatre.com.