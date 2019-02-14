Oragami workshop

Posted on February 14, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Library hosts “Beyond Origami,” a workshop to create origami-like creation using “iris folding” technique, on Wednesday, February 20 at 6 p.m.

Iris folding is a fun way to make beautiful greeting cards — strips of paper are layered upon each other to give a pattern similar to the iris of a camera. It is easy to do and the results can be magnificent. Specially treated paper will be provided, along with all the supplies, to create handmade cards of a variety of shapes and textures.

Class size is limited to 15 participants. Please register at the library, by calling 996-5217 or on-line at sonomalibar.org under the “events” tab.

The event is free, registration is required. The library is located at 755 West Napa Street, Sonoma. 707.996.5217.