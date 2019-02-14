Sweet on scouting

Posted on February 14, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, with members of the local troop offering a sweet lineup including the brand-new Caramel Chocolate Chip.

The drive raises funds and teaches life lessons, too. A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that 85 percent of girls surveyed learned how to set goals and meet deadlines, 88 percent became effective decision-makers, 88 percent learned to manage money, 85 percent gained people skills, and 94 percent learned business ethics — all through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. There’s more to scouting than the annual cookie sale, of course. Are you a young lady aged 11-17? Do camping, hiking, fishing, snow activities, or rock climbing sound like fun?

Want to learn new skills such as first aid, cooking, or archery? If so, you and your parents are invited to Scouts BSA’s informational and sign up night on Thursday, February 21, 7-9 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 542 First S. E. For details contact Shauna or Bryan Aubin at 707-933-8997, or [email protected]

Photo by Cat Smith