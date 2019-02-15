Springs advisory council seeks local representatives

Posted on February 15, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Springs residents who are interested in having a hand in how their community is run still have a chance to become a commissioner on the area’s first Municipal Advisory Council.

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin has announced that the deadline to apply is extended to February 19, 5 PM. Commissioners will represent Boyes Springs, Fetters, Agua Caliente and El Verano.

Supervisor Gorin say the Springs MAC will “represent the best interests of the entire community while acting as a bridge for communication between the County and local residents and businesses.”

The application, in English and Spanish, and information about the newly-created MAC, its goals, and the responsibilities of its members, may be found online at http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Springs-Municipal-Advisory-Council/. To speak with First District Aide Liz Hamon, call (707) 565-2866.