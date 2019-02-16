Meeting topic: a $15 minimum wage in Sonoma

Posted on February 16, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The fight for 15 has begun. A campaign to implement a $15-per-hour minimum wage is the topic of a panel on February 27 with Amy Harrington, mayor of Sonoma, and Mara Ventura, and Marty Bennett, co-chairs of North Bay Jobs with Justice. Hosted by the Sonoma Valley Democrats, the event will be held at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall, 18627 Hwy. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The speakers will discuss the regional campaign to implement the hourly $15 rate by 2020 (three years earlier than the state plan) in six cities including Sonoma, Novato, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, and Cotati. The program will provide an overview of the plan and how Sonoma Valley residents can become involved.

Everyone is welcome at no charge. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dish to share. For more info contact [email protected] or 707.486.5932.