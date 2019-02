Made from scratch

Posted on February 17, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

For the Sonoma Community’s annual Chili Bowl Express event, everything is handmade, from the array of delicious and different chili recipes cooked up by area chefs to the bowls themselves, each thrown in the SCC studios. Saturday, February 23.

Pick a design, then work the chili line. No to-go bags, but you do get to keep the bowl.

Two seatings: Lunch at 1:30 p.m. $30. Dinner and reception at 5 p.m. $60. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.