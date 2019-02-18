Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

At the racial crossroads

Posted on February 18, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With an episode from the landmark PBS documentary Eyes on the Prize as a touchstone, Professor Michael Ezra, from Sonoma State’s American Multicultural Studies Department, discusses the civil rights movement February 27 at the Sonoma Valley Library.

Ezra is author of Muhammad Ali: The Making of an Icon, and editor of Civil Rights Movement: People and Perspectives,  and The Economic Civil Rights Movement: African Americans and the Struggle for Economic Power. Free. 6 p.m. Free. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W, Napa St. Sonomalibrary.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*