At the racial crossroads

Posted on February 18, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With an episode from the landmark PBS documentary Eyes on the Prize as a touchstone, Professor Michael Ezra, from Sonoma State’s American Multicultural Studies Department, discusses the civil rights movement February 27 at the Sonoma Valley Library.

Ezra is author of Muhammad Ali: The Making of an Icon, and editor of Civil Rights Movement: People and Perspectives, and The Economic Civil Rights Movement: African Americans and the Struggle for Economic Power. Free. 6 p.m. Free. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W, Napa St. Sonomalibrary.org.