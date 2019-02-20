New scout troop forming

Are you a young lady aged 11-17? Do you like the outdoors – camping, hiking, fishing, archery, snow activities, or rock climbing? Want to learn new skills such as first aid, cooking, or shooting?

Then you and your parents are invited to Scouts BSA’s informational and sign up night on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 7:00-8:00pm at First Baptist Church at 542 First Street East. There you will learn about merit badge choices, outings planned, leadership opportunities, and summer camp adventures.

For more information, call Shauna or Bryan Aubin at 707-933-8997 or email Shauna at [email protected].