Altimira School student arrested for gun threats

Posted on February 21, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A student of Altimira Middle School was arrested today after allegedly making gun-related threats.

No gun was found and there were no injuries.

“The student was reported to have made threats involving a gun to harm other students,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers determined that a student displayed an object that resembled a pistol holster.

School administration and law enforcement acted immediately and took appropriate actions to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

As a result of the investigation, the student was determined to be responsible for making criminal threats and was arrested.

No firearm was believed to be accessible nor located at the student’s residence, officers said. Due to the age of the student involved his or her name will not be released.