Watch the Oscars in style

Posted on February 21, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Where better to watch the Academy Awards than a palatial old-glamour movie palace? Come watch Hollywood’s biggest night with your friends on the Sebastiani Theatre’s big screen on Sunday, February 24.

Patrons invited to dress in awards-night style or in costume. Great raffle prizes and contests. Doors open 3:30, red carpet event at 4, and the live broadcast at 5 p.m. $35. Wine/Beer/hors d’oeuvres.

