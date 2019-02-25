Councilmembers named to officially represent Springs to County

Posted on February 25, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin has named the seven members of the newly-formed Springs Municipal Advisory Council (MAC), a panel that will make recommendations to the County on matters of local interest and concern.

Serving on the council will be:

Maite Iturri, representing schools and El Verano (2 year seat)

Ryan Lely, representing Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission and Boyes Hot Springs (2 year seat)

Omar Paz, representing businesses/nonprofits and Boyes Hot Springs (3 year seat)

Ellen Conlan, At Large representing Fetters/Agua Caliente (3 year seat)

Avram Goldman, At Large representing Fetters/Agua Caliente (3 year seat)

Iris Lombard, At Large representing Boyes Hot Springs (2 year seat)

Raymond Willett, At Large representing Fetters/Agua Caliente (3 year seat)

“This is a very exciting time for our community,” Gorin said.

Twenty-one people applied for the volunteer positions. The final selection was made by a committee comprised of Supervisor Gorin, Rich Lee, Cathy Wade Shepherd and Gary Saperstein. According to Gorin’s office, the vote was unanimous.

Chosen as alternates were Robyn Anderson, representing Fetters/Agua Caliente, and John Wheatley, representing El Verano.

Each member must be approved by the full Board of Supervisors. The Springs MAC will begin regular meetings in early spring 2019.

The Springs MAC was formed to provide a direct forum for communication between local residents and businesses in the Springs and the County and Supervisor Gorin. It is a formal County committee and receives administrative support, though its decisions and recommendations are non-binding.

“We are grateful to those individuals who submitted applications,” Gorin said. “Our hope is that those not selected to serve formally will stay engaged and serve on a subcommittee of the Springs MAC.”

Photo collage by Michael Acker