Seven vandals nailed in Sonoma car-smashing spree

Posted on February 25, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A group of marauding juveniles was caught early this morning after vandalizing cars and smashing windshields along Blue Wing Drive in Sonoma.

Neighbors reported several young men running through the neighborhood with bats, damaging at least six cars, at about 1 a.m.

Police were told the suspects had jumped in a white sedan and headed west towards Sonoma Plaza. Deputies stopped the car and detained seven suspects.

Six juveniles were arrested on charges of multiple counts of felony vandalism, conspiracy, minor in possession of alcohol, and minor in possession of marijuana. Two of the juveniles were booked into custody at Juvenile Hall. The remaining four were issued citations and released to their parents.

The adult suspect was identified as Juan Carlos Subillaga, 19, of Boyes Hot Springs. Subillaga was arrested on multiple counts, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor.