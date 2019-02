Flowers on the mountain

Pay those puddles no mind — there will be a spring. Really. Eventually.

Get a preview of the season with an Early Spring Walk at Jack London Park on Saturday, March 9.

Naturalist John Lynch leads the way as a wealth of early-bloom wildflowers begin to emerge along five miles of trails of hills, meadows and ancient Redwoods. $10 per person. 9 a.m. to noon. Moderate walk; ages 11 and up. 2400 London Ranch Road. Jacklondonpark.com.