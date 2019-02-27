Rain/flood update for Tuesday evening

Posted on February 27, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Above, a southward view Tuesday afternoon from the Glen Ellen Bridge.

Flood Warnings are in place for the Sonoma area for the evening of February 26; check the City’s Emergency Updates Page for the most recent updates. City staff is actively monitoring the situation and public works employees are onsite cleaning storm drains and erecting barricades. There is localized flooding on Broadway from Newcomb to MacArthur, Napa Street from First Street East to Fifth Street East and San Lorenzo Court.

Free sand and sandbags are available in the parking lot at Depot Park (270 1st ST W). The sandbag filling station at Depot Park is self-serve; please bring your own shovel. Read our Sandbag Instructions to learn how to properly fill, stack, and construct sandbags.

For emergencies, dial 911. The non-emergency number for public safety dispatch is (707) 996-3601. Visit our Emergency Preparedness page for more information including an Emergency Supplies Checklist and visit Ready.gov/floods to learn more about how you can protect yourself, your family, and your community in the event of flooding. To stay up to date on emergency notifications, make sure to sign up for SoCo Alerts and Nixle.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. If you can, stay home and off the streets. County road closure information can be found here.