Sonoma cheese; where’s Williams; the loose beagle and more

Posted on February 27, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The ongoing story of the Sonoma Cheese Factory is as confusing as a French dessert menu, so follow closely. The Plaza-front building is owned by the Viviani Trust, which in 2018 applied for and was granted city approval to gut the structure, construct a new building twice the size, and create a multi-tenant marketplace with several restaurants. That vote by the Planning Commision was appealed over concerns of traffic, parking, etc. The decision to proceed is on hold until heard by the City Council. That item has not yet been scheduled; meanwhile the store is closed, “until April.” Last month, it was announced that the owners had abandoned the huge remodel in favor of a more modest approach. But that’s not true, at least legally — the Oxbow-style plan is still on file with the city and the appeal against remains in place… Now we come to the cheddar with all that Jack. The Trust meanwhile has made another, separate argument to the Planning Commission: confirm that a use permit issued in 2004 is still valid. That approval allowed for the remodeling of the existing 11,420 square feet of space for up to nine tenants. On February 24, the Planning Commission essentially said no, that old permit no longer applies. By all accounts, that denial will be appealed. At that point, the Cheese Factory will have two different plans under appeal, asking the City Council to deny one and grant the other. Might it all just be in advance of selling the building?

Don’t swerve off the highway when you notice the Williams Auto Care sign is gone, replaced by Kovacs Motors. William Murray, longtime Springs business owner and all-around good samaritan, is still there; he’s scaled down, and moved to the rear of the building. Taking over the front (office, and five service bays) is Adam Kovacs. The service arm of his car lot (still going strong near the Maxwell Shopping Center) outgrew that space, and he’d been looking to expand. He’s a busy guy. With wife Evelyn, he owns the Sonoma Fit gym and behind it, the under-construction bowling alley.

Back to the Springs, around Highway 12 and Aqua Caliente, where a homeless beagle has been on the loose for months. The little vagabond has been spotted countless times along the sidewalks, parking lots and yards. He’s been approached so many time in fact, says Teri Alba, that he’s petrified of humans, and so far has refused capture. So, as in all things, be gentle.

The idea of high-density affordable housing is politically correct, but the neighbors of the proposed project on Broadway (across the street from Train Town) weren’t crazy about the reality of it. They opposed and appealed the project, but it was ultimately approved by the Sonoma Planning Commission and unanimously by the City Council. Still, the parcel is in the County, so there are more studies (and paperwork) to be done. On March 6, concerned Donald Street neighbors will hold a meeting to discuss questions and concerns. The public meeting is at 6:15 p.m at the Sonoma Valley Library 755 W. Napa St.

Rain, politics, potholes… it’s hard to stay upbeat in troubled times. One coping strategy is employed by Springs John, usually involving a cold beer. “I try to stay cautiously pessimistic.”

— Val Robichaud, [email protected]