The Winners!

Posted on February 28, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Best Place to Take Visitors

SONOMA PLAZA

 

Best secret Valley getaway

JACK LONDON PARK

 

Best public event

4th of JULY PARADE

 

Best live show or production

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS

 

Best Thrift Store

REPUBLIC OF THRIFT

 

Best place for fun shopping

CHURCH MOUSE

 

Best place for super deals

BON MARCHE

 

Best senior deal

SONOMA MARKET

 

Best mechanic/auto shop

PACIFIC RIM AUTO

 

Best fitness facility

PARKPOINT HEALTH CLUB

 

Best place for women’s clothes

PERLE

 

Best place for gifts under $20

THE TOY SHOP

 

Best salon

GRAZIA BIANCHI

 

Best customer care

EXCHANGE BANK

 

Best breakfast

CREEKSIDE CAFE

 

Best family restaurant

MARY’S PIZZA SHACK

 

Best food truck

EL COYOTE

 

Best cocktails

THE STARLING

 

Best burger

HAPPY DOG

 

Best deli sandwich

BROADWAY MAREKT

 

Best hot dog

HARE & HATTER SAUSAGE EMPORIUM

 

Best place for live music

SONOMA SPEAKEASY

 

Best public service project

FRIENDS IN SONOMA HELPING (FISH) HOLIDAY FOOD BASKET PROGRAM

 

Best place for teens

DUTCH BROS.

 

Best way to stay sane

HIKING AT SUGARLOAF STATE PARK

 

Next issue, we break down the Reader’s Choice category (thank you, Town Square enthusiasts, for those ‘Best Day Spa’ votes) and offer our own editors picks.

