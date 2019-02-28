THE WINNERS!
Best Place to Take Visitors
SONOMA PLAZA
Best secret Valley getaway
JACK LONDON PARK
Best public event
4th of JULY PARADE
Best live show or production
BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS
Best Thrift Store
REPUBLIC OF THRIFT
Best place for fun shopping
CHURCH MOUSE
Best place for super deals
BON MARCHE
Best senior deal
SONOMA MARKET
Best mechanic/auto shop
PACIFIC RIM AUTO
Best fitness facility
PARKPOINT HEALTH CLUB
Best place for women’s clothes
PERLE
Best place for gifts under $20
THE TOY SHOP
Best salon
GRAZIA BIANCHI
Best customer care
EXCHANGE BANK
Best breakfast
CREEKSIDE CAFE
Best family restaurant
MARY’S PIZZA SHACK
Best food truck
EL COYOTE
Best cocktails
THE STARLING
Best burger
HAPPY DOG
Best deli sandwich
BROADWAY MAREKT
Best hot dog
HARE & HATTER SAUSAGE EMPORIUM
Best place for live music
SONOMA SPEAKEASY
Best public service project
FRIENDS IN SONOMA HELPING (FISH) HOLIDAY FOOD BASKET PROGRAM
Best place for teens
DUTCH BROS.
Best way to stay sane
HIKING AT SUGARLOAF STATE PARK
Next issue, we break down the Reader’s Choice category (thank you, Town Square enthusiasts, for those ‘Best Day Spa’ votes) and offer our own editors picks.