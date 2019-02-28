Principal quells rumors spreading after school gun threat

Posted on February 28, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A day after a student was arrested for threatening a Friday shooting via Snapchap, The Sonoma Valley High School principal reached out to parents and the community today to staunch rumors that spread quickly after the incident Wednesday.

Stated Justin Mori, ” There continue to be rumors going around with concern about the safety of our campus, specifically regarding tomorrow. We are fortunate to have significant support from local law enforcement to support the school and district in providing safe school environments.

“There was increased police presence on our campus this morning and there will be increased police presence on and around our campus tomorrow, Friday March 1, throughout the day as well.

“We have heard rumors that some students are reporting the wrong student was arrested. At this time, our investigation indicates that we have resolved the matter. If any parents or students have any additional information, we ask that you report that information immediately to the police or through our confidential tip line at 707 939 5541.

“Additionally, we were scheduled to have an emergency evacuation drill tomorrow. Due to recent weather and conditions of the field we have already planned to cancel this drill and will be reviewing emergency evacuation procedures indoors tomorrow during advisory classes.”