Sonoma Quilt Show

Posted on March 3, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The 16th annual Sonoma Quilt Show, with the The Pointless Sisters — an art quilt group whose members’ quilts have been shown nationally and internationally. Using a variety of non-traditional quilting and surface design techniques its members produce stunning and innovative fiber arts.

Presented March 9-10, 10a to 6p, by Broadway Quilts at Vintage House, 264 First ST. E. Sonoma. $5.