Art Walk brings it back to the streets

Posted on March 5, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Walk, don’t run — you might miss something.

The monthly Sonoma Art Walk, held first-Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., is part open house and part pop-up gallery tour of downtown. The next event is Thursday, March 7.

Some 20 downtown venues — wine tasting rooms, retailers and restaurants on and around Sonoma Plaza — will host creative works. SVMA, Sonoma Arts Guild and Sonoma Community Center will also open their gallery spaces as part of the evening.

The featured work suits each location, and ranges from fine arts to more interactive demonstrations such as music, poetry or special culinary arts.

Past participants have include Adastra Wines, Artifax, Arts Guild of Sonoma, Bump Wine Cellars, Corner 103, Fairmont Gallery, Frenchie Picnic & Provisions, H Frank, Jean Edwards Cellars, Lake Sonoma Winery, Murphy’s Irish Pub, Rancho Maria Wines, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Sonoma Community Center, Sotheby’s Realty and Tiddle E. Winks. More are expected.

The Art Walk was created through a partnership between the City of Sonoma, Sonoma Arts Guild, Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art and the Sonoma Visitors Bureau.