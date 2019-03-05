‘More work to do’ — Gorin kicks off 2020 re-election campaign

Posted on March 5, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Susan Gorin will seek a third term as Sonoma County Supervisor for the First District, which covers Sonoma and the Springs, Kenwood, Oakmont and parts of eastern Santa Rosa.

Gorin, who lost her Oakmont home in the 2017 fires, said the ongoing recovery from that disaster remains a top priority.

Gorin said she has secured endorsements of State Senator Bill Dodd, Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Sonoma Mayor Amy Harrington, and Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm.

Gorin first won the seat in 2012, a race that saw her emerge from a primary field of six candidates to defeat John Sawyer in the November election. In 2016, she topped candidates Keith Rhinehart and Gina Cuclis.

No other candidates have announced as yet. In the meantime, Gorin will mount “a robust campaign with an updated online presence in the next few weeks, and a major fundraiser in the summer.”