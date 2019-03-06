Middle school musical

Posted on March 6, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Parents are stupid, your iPhone is like so old and yes, these leggings go with those shoes.The truths of puberty are universal.Turning into a teenager is hard, even without the pimples.

The musical 13, a Teens N’ Training production running March 7-17 at Andrews Hall, is about fitting in. And standing out.

The show, says Director Libby Oberlin, “perfectly distills the myriad trials, angst-filled yearnings, and down-right humiliating experiences of early teen-hood into one laugh-out-loud, melodic masterpiece.”

The score by Tony Award-winning Jason Robert Brown combines Motown, 90s R&B, and rock and roll to capture the sound and vibes of the 1993 setting. Sandy Riccardi is the music director of the Sonoma Arts Live production.

“It’s a musical about discovering that ‘cool’ can be found in unexpected places. It explores, with humor and humanity, the sometimes painful labels that can last a lifetime,” says SAL Artistic Director Jaime Love.

The show finds three archetypical groups roaming the halls. The Outcasts: Maggie Cooke, Sophia Strand, and Augustus Rinehart; Jocks and Grunge kids: Cole Gorman, Aiden Blackwood, Jade O’Keefe, Giacomo Patri, and Zack Yankee; and The Cheer Squad: Nika Gorman, Ella Martin, Evy Hall, Gianna Rossetti, Carmen Jagard, Addy Fitzpatrick, and Reina Gibbs.

It’s a cast of talented teenagers so good, Love says, “you’ll relish reliving all the cringe-worthy and memorable moments of this quintessential age.”

The production runs March 7,8,9,10,14,15,16,17, with shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m. on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall in the historic Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma. Sonomaartslive.org

— PHOTOS BY MILLER OBERLIN