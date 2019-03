Comedians honor the Golden Age of Patrick ‘Roadhouse’ Swayze

Posted on March 7, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Mock-lauded as one of the most enjoyable bad movies ever made, Roadhouse, from 1989, the golden age of Patrick Swayze, is a magnet for sarcastic viewer commentary.

For the March 11 screening, Steve Ausburne, Annie Bernstein and Torio Van Grol take the drollery to the next level with a Comedians Talking Over Movies screening, in which the comics crack wise live at the Sebastaini Theatre. $10, 7 p.m. Sebastianitheatre.com.