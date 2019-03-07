Parks panel seeks members

Posted on March 7, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

To help keep an eye on how dollars from Measure M — the county’s new ⅛-cent sales tax bump — are used, the City of Sonoma is looking for two volunteers to serve on Sonoma County’s “Parks for All” Citizens Oversight Committee.

It’s the panel’s job to ensure fiscal accountability for the Sonoma County Parks Improvement, Water Quality, and Fire Safety Measure (Measure M) approved by voters in November, 2018.

This measure added ⅛-cent to the county sales tax to specifically support the county’s Regional Parks and incorporated city parks. The oversight committee is tasked with making sure those funds are budgeted correctly and transparently, but its responsibilities do not include decision-making on spending priorities or financing plans. It will produce an annual report to the Board of Supervisors at a public meeting,

The Supervisors will make make two appointments from a list of names submitted by the mayors of Sonoma County cities. If you are interested in being considered, submit a letter of interest to City Clerk Rebekah Barr at [email protected] by March 31, 2019. Call 707.933.2216 with questions.