What you’re reading now

March 8, 2019

The current best sellers at Readers’ Books in Sonoma

Hardcover Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Told in flashbacks and present day, the story of an abandoned six year old girl who raises herself in the wild marshes of North Carolina, and in later years, the events surrounding a murder mystery there are revealed.

2. Bowlaway by Elizabeth McCracken

Three generations of an unconventional New England family run a bowling alley.

3. The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker

An inexplicable sleeping sickness consumes an entire town, beginning in a college freshman dorm.

4. Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

An unnamed family, documentarian parents gathering material and their two young children, travels by car from New York City to Arizona. Narrated by both the mother and the ten year old son, themes of the current migrant border crisis, as well as family and marriage are explored.

5. There There by Tommy Orange

Debut novel, a contemporary chronicle of Native Americans in Oakland, CA, as their daily lives lead up to the inaugural Big Oakland Powwow.

Paperback Fiction

1. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Young and prosperous newlyweds living in the South have their lives blown apart when the husband is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. An Oprah Book Club Selection.

2. The Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff

Inspired by true events of a war widow, who in 1946, finds a suitcase in New York’s Grand Central Station, filled with photographs of women who were WWII spies, and sets out to uncover their stories.

3. Happiness by Aminatta Forna

An American scientist and a Ghanaian psychologist are brought together in London to search for a missing boy.

4. Tangerine by Christine Mangan

Debut novel; two former college best friends are reunited in 1950s Morocco in this psychological thriller.

5. The Sparsholt Affair by Alan Hollinghurst

Spanning three generations, the friendship of two men begins while studying at Oxford in the 1940s, influencing their lives and and the lives of others.