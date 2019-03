Breakfast speaker: Dr. Michael Yellowbird

Posted on March 9, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Hanna Institute’s 2019 Professional Networking Breakfast Speaker Series begins with insights into decolonizing the mind through indigenous mindfulness practices and its capacity to foster more equitable communities.

Dr. Yellowbird, coauthor of For Indigenous Minds Only and Decolonizing Social Work, is a citizen of the Three Affiliated Tribes (Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara). 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. $28-$30. Hannainstitute.org