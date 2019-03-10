It’s Renea Day in Sonoma

Posted on March 10, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma City Council Council — in fact, the entire chambers — rises to recognize the public service of Renea Magnani (center, with certificate) by declaring “Renea Magnani Day.”

Following an introduction and remarks from Councilmember Rachel Hundley on March 4, Mayor Amy Harrington presented Magnani with the honor, and proclaiming March 10 as her special day.

Magnani teaches at Dunbar School and is a longtime community volunteer.

The new Celebrate Sonoma program will recognize people that the City says “make up the fabric of Sonoma.” Once a month, community members will be presented with a city recognition certificate honoring them by dedicating a “day” in their honor.