Killer comedy

Posted on March 11, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Before Cary Grant was a suave and handsome wit, he was a bumbling and handsome comic actor. With Arsenic and Old Lace, from 1944, Grant plays a straight man to a house of lunatic, murderous relatives, double-taking his way from crisis to crisis with sly asides. (It’s telling that the role was intended for Bob Hope).

Despite the murder and mayhem, though, it is a comedy, and somehow charming at that, despite the poisonings, mental instability and Peter Lorre.

Monday, March 19, 7 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre. Sebastianitheatre.com.