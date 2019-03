Railroad history lecture is right on rack

Posted on March 11, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Wednesday, March 13: Lecture: railroad history

Back in the day, transportation was all about trains — they brought the visitors in and shipped the grapes out. The History of the North Pacific Coast Railway, with Rick Coates of Forests Unlimited, tells the story of how the railroad (and its eccentric personalities) helped shape Marin and Sonoma Counties.

6 p.m. Free. Sonoma Valley Library.