Under the illusion

Posted on March 12, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The traveling spectacle of Magic in the Air, the troupe of Majinga the Magician, Magic Genii, Mystical Maya and the cast of the Magique Bazaar, comes to the Sebastiani Theatre for a matinee performance on Sunday, March 24.

The show for all ages is a magical mixed bag, from sleight-of-hand to Dance on Wine Glasses to the trick that made Houdini famous, the legendary Metamorphosis. 2 p.m. $20 advance, $25 door. 476 W. Napa St. 707.996.2020. Sebastianitheatre.com.