Developing story: 375 West Napa Street

Posted on March 13, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

So what’s going on, and up, at 375 West Napa Street in Sonoma? The project is actually a rennonation of an existing eight-unit condominium development that had been vacant and boarded-up for some time. The four structures were originally built in the 1980s. The plan to expand them to about double the living area, primarily with added space on the second floors, was approved in 2016.

New fencing will create private yard areas. There will be an eight-foot fence, topped with a trellis, marking the front of the .65-acre property, though the private gate originally requested was denied by the city. The architect is Sonoma’s Robert Baumann.