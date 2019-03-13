Six films, six chefs, six-course dinner

Posted on March 13, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s a sequel to last year’s sold-out Sonoma Valley International Food Festival event, a dinner prepared by six different chefs inspired by short food-focused films from around the world.

SIFF/Devour! Chefs & Shorts is Thursday, March 28 at Ramekins Culinary School, Events & Inn in Sonoma.

Michael Howell and Lia Rinaldo, founders of Devour!—the world’s largest food and film festival in Nova Scotia, Canada—curate the chefs and the films.

The featured are Michael Howell (Founder and Executive Director of Devour!), Chef Marcellus Coleman (Executive Chef at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa), Chef Cole Dickinson (Executive Chef at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa), Pastry Chef Michelle Gayer (Owner Salty Tart bakery), Chef Della Gossett (Pastry Chef at Spago) and Chef Eduardo Garcia (Co-founder Montana Mex).

The evening starts with a reception of passed appetizers, Gloria Ferrer bubbles and a SIFF signature cocktail from Ketel One Botanical. The wine pairings feature Huge Bear Wines, Deerfield Ranch Winery, Bee Hunter Wine, and Landmark Vineyards.

Adding to the experience, super chef Tyler Florence will screen the trailer of his documentary film, festival selection Uncrushable.

The event takes place on Thursday, March 28 at 6pm. Tickets are $250-$300, and and $500 for seat at Tyler Florence’s hosted table (only five seats available).