Garden Park to go

Posted on March 15, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

How fresh is the fresh produce at Sonoma Garden Park’s seasonal Harvest Market? Well, it was grown about 50 feet away, give or take a raised bed or two.

The working farm’s seasonal bounty includes squash, onions, potatoes, chard, apples and herbs, plus eggs laid on-site from the garden’s free range hens. And, most days, a Master Gardener on hand to share tips.

Beginning March 16, Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon, through November. 19996 Seventh St. E. Sonomagardenpark.org