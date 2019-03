Tom O’Foolery

Posted on March 16, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Murphy’s Irish Pub & Restaurant salutes St. Patrick, Patron Saint of Ireland, with a afternoon celebration on Sunday, March 17 with nonstop music starting at noon, with The O’Hara Brothers, Full Circle, Tim Eschilman and Friends, Irish Dancing at 4 p.m., and Tudo Bem, plus good Irish food, temporary Irish accents and likely a Guinness or four.

Down the alley from Sonoma Plaza at 464 First St. E. Sonomapub.com.