Corporate donations undermine our political system

Posted on March 17, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

What happened to our political system that officials drag their feet on such issues as opposing war, single payer health care or a Green New Deal? The answer, of course, is corporate donations from weapons manufacturers, drug and insurance companies, and oil companies.

These corporate donations have undermined our political system and blocked positive change for so long. That’s why we are having the progressive political revolution that we are having. There was a time when Democrats had control of the executive branch and both houses of Congress, but because their collective donors prevented them from prosecuting Wall Street fraudsters, getting us out of Afghanistan or doing anything significant about massive inequality, they rapidly lost traction. Establishment politicians don’t change much, and what they do change, they change incrementally over a period of decades.

We need real change now. We don’t have time for political football games. And we have these problems at every level. Please consider running for office. Any office. City council, supervisor, school board. We, the people, ARE the change we’ve been waiting for. We need you! If you will refuse corporate donations and believe in a progressive platform, I promise you help.